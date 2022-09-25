The world’s largest Norwegian sovereign wealth fund reported its weakest quarter in two years on Thursday as inflation and the Ukraine crisis hit both stock and bond valuations. The $1.3 trillion fund posted a loss of NOK 653 billion ($74.2 billion) from January to March, but its investment return was negative 4.9%, 0.66 points below the return of the fund’s benchmark index. It was the fund’s weakest quarter since losing $114 billion in the first three months of 2020 when the COVID pandemic first hit the market. But the fund recovered quickly from this, making 2021 its second-best year on record.

In addition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global markets were also hit by a spike in his COVID-19 infections from his Omicron variant during the quarter and a surge in inflation that devalued government bonds. Grande said the value of the fund’s Russian assets fell nearly 90% in his first three months of the year, in line with the company’s previous valuations, to his 2.9 billion Norwegian kroner. It is said that Overall, at the end of March, 70.9% of his fund was invested in equities, 26.3% in bonds, 2.7% in unlisted real estate and 0.1% in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure.

But Tron Grande, deputy CEO of Norwegian Bank Investment Management, which runs the fund, said the outlook remained uncertain. “It’s perhaps a little surprising that markets, especially stock markets, haven’t reacted so strongly to the fact that there’s a war going on in Europe.” “You need to be prepared for what can remain uncertain and most importantly have a long-term investment strategy that can withstand short-term volatility,” he said.

Established in 1996, the fund invests earnings from the Norwegian oil and gas sector and holds approximately 9,300 companies worldwide with 1.3% of all listed shares. The fund will provide his US$240,000 worth to every man, woman and child in Norway.

