Trudeau says military will aid Nova Scotia cleanup, cancels trip to Japan | CBC News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the Canadian military will be deployed to help Nova Scotia recover from damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.

The prime minister also told reporters in a press conference Saturday afternoon that he would “of course” no longer be embarking on a previously scheduled trip to Japan for the state funeral of Shinzo Abe, who was killed in July.

Trudeau said he has spoken to the premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec.

“I told them if there is anything the federal government can do to help, we will be there,” Trudeau said.

WATCH | Emergency preparedness minister discusses Fiona cleanup: Ottawa to send aid to Atlantic Canada in aftermath of Fiona Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair speaks with Rosemary Barton Live about Ottawa’s plan to send aid, including from the Canadian Armed Forces, to Atlantic Canada following the destruction caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia early on Saturday as a post-tropical storm. Hundreds of thousands of people across Atlantic Canada are currently without power after the storm downed countless trees and power lines, and in some communities flooded out homes.

In Port aux Basques, N.L., video showed destroyed homes, some carried away by flooding.

“The town is literally being washed out to sea bit by bit by bit. It has to slow down soon or we’re not going to have anywhere left to go,” René Roy, editor of the Wreckhouse Weekly newspaper, told CBC News Network on Saturday.

WATCH | Devastation caused by storm in Port aux Basques, N.L.: Houses washed away during storm surge in Port aux Basques, N.L. Some residents in Port aux Basques have been forced to flee and some have lost their homes as Fiona cuts through parts of Atlantic Canada.

Premiers said the priority is returning power to thousands of people without it on Saturday.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said elements of the Canadian Armed Forces were currently carrying out reconnaissance to determine where they should deploy to help in Nova Scotia.

“As soon as this is completed, the troops will be deployed to assist with the tree and debris removal, and the restoring of transportation links and whatever else is required — for as long as it takes,” Anand said.

Trudeau also said the federal government would, for the next 30 days, match Red Cross donations from Canadians to help those who had experienced a “terrifying 12 hours.”

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair noted that he had spoken to his ministerial counterparts in the five affected provinces and said he assured them the federal government would help repair damage, especially critical infrastructure including wharves.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said his provincial colleagues emphasized the need for long-term federal support on critical infrastructure.

Trudeau said he would visit affected communities when it was responsible to do so.