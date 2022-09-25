University of Florida cancels classes Monday through Thursday

University leaders announced the cancellations to give students and staff time to prepare for Ian.

TAMPA, Fla. — Classes at the University of South Florida are canceled beginning Monday through Thursday in advance of impacts from what’s forecast to become Hurricane Ian.

In an email sent to students and staff late Sunday, university officials said the cancellation allows “for students to make any necessary preparations or travel ahead of the storm.”

Business operations will continue on Monday, the statement continues.

Campuses will close Tuesday, with more information about specific closing times expected Monday.

Residence halls and dining facilities on USF Tampa and USF St. Petersburg remain open. Residential students will receive additional information later, USF said.

“We urge students, faculty and staff to plan carefully, follow local weather reports and monitor updates from county and state emergency management officials. The USF Hurricane Guide also serves as a valuable resource for the university community,” the university said.