West Valley Genealogical Society is celebrating 50 years

A group of Sun City family history researchers formed the Sun City Genealogy Society in 1972. Their projects included a collection of genealogy research books at the local library. As their collection expanded and their membership grew to include Sun City West, Surprise, Peoria, Buckeye and Youngtown, the group was renamed to West Valley Genealogical Society.

Their next project was to open the West Valley Genealogical Society Library located in Youngtown, 12222 N. 111th Ave. The WVGS Library has grown to become the largest genealogy library in Arizona. Family history researchers can find state, county and local history information for not only Arizona but for all the United States and many countries.

There is a collection of obituaries and the computer room provides connections to programs like Ancestry, Family Search and others.

WVGS educational programs includes classes for beginning researchers and special topics like DNA, and Special Interest Group programs gather researchers with specific interests to share and learn about certain research topics. The WVGS also organizes research trips to the LDS Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Collection in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The WVGS meets the second Monday of the month, September-May, at First Presbyterian Church, 12225 N. 103rd Ave., to hear noted speakers on the many topics of genealogical interest. These meetings are open to the public.

The annual WVGS seminar is in February at the Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church, 13658 W. Meeker Blvd. The full-day program features noted genealogists from around the country. This is also open to the public.

The 50th anniversary celebration of WVGS is Oct. 29 at the Unity Church, 10101 W. Coggins Drive. Tickets for the luncheon and program are available now. Call 623-933-4945.

For more information, contact Lois Byrd, WVGS President, at 989-329-8292 or loisgeiger1957@gmail.com, Charlie Mannino, WVGS 50th Chairman, at c9mann9ino@gmail.com, and visitazwvgs.org.