Yacht stewardess shares why millionaires ‘never book restaurants’

The yacht stewardess, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that “one of the most annoying things” of her job are “the table decorations”.

She explained: “The table decorations are crazy on the yacht… they have to be different for every meal and we create a different theme every day.”

Talking about why they “have to” offer that service, she said: “They [the owners] want something different and extravagant, just because they can! At the end of the day, we offer a ‘six-star’ service somehow, so every day there is a different theme on board to ‘give some ambience’.

“They also ask for it sometimes… Once, for instance, they said ‘We want to see a jungle’, so we did the jungle theme.

“We also do theme nights and themed parties, so you can imagine the organisation involved here is crazy. I spend a lot of hours planning these.”

READ MORE: Passengers should ‘avoid’ certain clothing if they want free upgrade