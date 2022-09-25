Yellowstone season 5: Ready to dive in?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know it feels like high time to dive head-first back into the ranch and all of its interesting characters. We’ve heard a number of teases all about it, and we’re angling towards this being one of the biggest and boldest batches of episodes we’ve seen so far.

Now that we’ve highlighted all of that, this is where we gotta share the bad news: There is no Yellowstone yet, and we’ll be waiting for a little while still to see it. With that being said, there are some big things to discuss within…

Want to ensure you don’t miss any upcoming Yellowstone season 5 videos? Then we highly suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We will be here following the premiere with a lot of insight.

First and foremost, let’s issue a reminder here that Yellowstone season 5 should have a full trailer out there in the weeks ahead. The Paramount Network will spare no expense promoting this show, largely due to all of the money they stand to earn during it. The Kevin Costner series is an enormous success — in fact, it’s one of the biggest cable hits this generation. We don’t expect this trailer to give away a TON, but we do think that a battle over the ranch will be as present as always.

Meanwhile, don’t be shocked if we start to get at least a few more teases all about 1923, and for good reason. The Yellowstone prequel is in the midst of filming and in addition to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, a lot of other big names were recently cast. We don’t expect it back until December, but it will be promoted a lot in tandem with the flagship show. Just because of star power alone, we envision it doing extremely well.

Related – Be sure to score some other Yellowstone updates right now

What are you most hoping to see on Yellowstone season 5 when the show comes on the air?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)



