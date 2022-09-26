10 Best Halloween Movies On Disney+ According To IMDb, Ranked

Disney+ offers a lot of specials, series, and films perfect for the spooky season. In order to make it easier for people to find this type of content, the streaming service created a collection filled with its fall-themed content. Many of these movies are nostalgic to older audiences, as they would air on the Disney Channel every year to celebrate Halloween.





Many of the films still hold up to this day, with some of them bold enough to use darker story elements and imagery guaranteed to creep out the audience. All the content is G, PG, or PG-13, which allows the entire family to enjoy these films together.

10 Frankenweenie Is A Sweet Story About A Boy And His Dog (6.9)

Frankenweenie is heavily inspired by Frankenstein, and takes a risk by making the film completely black and white. It pays off, as the aesthetic makes the visuals seem much creepier. The side characters and monsters are also inspired by classic monster movies.

Instead of creating life for the sake of creating life, Victor Frankenstein just wanted his best friend back. He is successful in resurrecting his dog in a scene that is memorable because of the joyful reunion. Many fans could relate to Victor’s desire to give his pet new life.

9 Hocus Pocus Is A Nostalgic Piece From Many People’s Childhoods (6.9)

Many fans grew up watching Hocus Pocus every Halloween season. The film follows a group of children who are fleeing from a trio of witches that were mistakenly resurrected. In order to stay alive and regain their youth, the witches have to drain a child’s life force.

What makes this film so funny is watching the witches struggle to adjust to the modern world in a single night. The actresses playing those roles were giving it their all and having the time of their lives. The movie was so enjoyable that it’s no surprise so many fans are looking forward to the sequel.

8 Bedknobs And Broomsticks Has The Charm Of Mary Poppins (7.0)

In Bedknobs And Broomsticks, an apprentice witch learning magic through a correspondence school is forced to take in three children during the Battle of Britain. They join the on her search to get her final spell for Substitutionary Locomotion, using a magical bedknob that allows their bed to travel anywhere.

A Disney classic, Bedknobs And Broomsticks is a movie with a lot of unique charm. The effects hold up very well, and her spell which animates an entire army of armored suits creates the best scene in the film.

7 Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Has One Of The MCU’s Greatest Villains (7.0)

Although this film doesn’t take place during Halloween like WandaVision does, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi, a master of horror who revels in the chance to mix the Marvel style with his patented “spook-a-blast” style. Elizabeth Olsen’s portrayal of Wanda Maximoff has been praised for being one of the best villains in Phase 4, and for good reason.

Although the audience feels sorry for Wanda’s loss, Wanda is still a scary villain. She looks directly at the camera multiple times, as if she knows the audience is there, making the film all the more creepy. The way she moves when she erupts from reflective surfaces and during her dogged pursuit of America Chavez feels completely inhuman.

6 Cruella Is The Best Disney Live-Action Adaptation (7.3)

Many fans regard Cruella as the best live-action adaptation Disney has released. It strays far away from the original story it was based on and focuses on the titular character, who is no longer a villain in this interpretation. The actors and story are both fantastic, and the film manages to be both dark and comedic at the same time.

Cruella’s outrageous fashion designs are easily some of the best bits of the movie, as they are so creative and aesthetically pleasing. Although elements of the story are so ridiculous that they’re hard to believe, such as making dalmatians villainous attack dogs, the film is still a lot of fun.

5 Monsters University Teaches Valuable Life Lessons (7.3)

Monsters University is the prequel to Monsters, Inc., and while it may not have been as well-received as the original film, this college story manages to be inspiring. Mike Wazowski dreamed of becoming a Scarer ever since he was a child, and when he is accepted into Monsters Universit, he works his hardest, but is actually unable to meet the Scare Program’s standards.

After being expelled alongside James Sullivan, the two take a job in Monsters Inc.’s mailroom and work their way up. The film shows that life may not always go according to plan, but there are different avenues to success. Watching Mike and Sullivan scare the camp counselors is also satisfying, as it shows just how far they had come.

4 Edward Scissorhands Is Both Comedic And Dark (7.9)

Edward Scissorhands tells the fantastical tale of Edward, an artificial human with scissors for hands because his creator died before he could finish him. Edward is taken in by a friendly suburban mother, and comicly tries to adapt to “normal” life. He finds it difficult to adapt, as many people consider his hands to be a curse, despite his skills in trimming hedges and ice sculpting.

After a series of misunderstandings, the neighbors turn on him and Edward is forced to return to his mansion. As typical of Tim Burton’s works, Edward Scissorhands‘ visuals are stunning and provide great contrast between Edward’s gothic appearance and the bright and colorful neighborhood that he finds himself in.

3 The Nightmare Before Christmas Has A Fantastic Take On A Spooky Christmas (7.9)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is the most well-known Halloween movie for children. Its music is just as memorable as the story itself, as there aren’t that many popular songs that are sure to stay in the audiences’ heads. Jack Skellington’s infatuation with Christmas is easy to connect with, as people often dream of a different life.

After kidnapping Santa Claus and taking on the task of delivering presents, Jack’s dark version of Christmas isn’t well-received. Considering the dangerous presents that Jack left for the children, most viewers have never felt happier getting socks for Christmas.

2 Pirates Of The Caribbean:The Curse Of The Black Pearl Created A Modern Movie Icon (8.1)

Pirates Of The Caribbean:The Curse Of The Black Pearl is a perfect Halloween movie, with cursed immortal pirates that take on a skeletal appearance in the moonlight. Of all the pirate crews introduced in the series, this one was by far the most intimidating since they made ordinary ship work look unnaturally frightening.

The film is an adventure and a comedy, with Johnny Depp perfectly cast as Jack Sparrow. The cinematography and the excellent music made the story feel like a grand adventure, and even the romance was engaging. So many genres and story elements were in the film, all of which worked well together.

1 Monsters, Inc. Makes Being Scared Fun (8.1)

Monsters, Inc. perfectly plays on the popular childhood belief that monsters live in the closet. In this film, monsters need to harvest the screams of children in order to supply their civilization with the energy required to power the city of Monstropolis. The monsters use magical doors that allow them to enter a child’s room through the closet, sneak up on the children, and scare them.

When a child goes through a door and enters Monstropolis, the world of the monsters is threatened. While the film isn’t actually scary, it wasn’t meant to be. Monsters, Inc. is focused more on the growing bond between Sullivan and Boo, which is genuinely heartwarming.

