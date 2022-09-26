10 Movies That Will Make You Smile On A Bad Day, According To Reddit

Before the psychological horror film Smile is released, scaring audiences and stopping them from smiling for a while, Redditors banded together to suggest some of their favorite movies that never fail to bring a smile to their face after a bad day.





Everyone has their go-to comfort movies, so among some classics and show-stopping fantasy suggestions were many highly quotable comedies and off-the-wall recommendations that some people haven’t thought of in a while. For someone looking for a new movie to add to their list of movies to brighten their day, Redditors who listed these films knew the perfect movies to name.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

While the movie may not have been a box-office success, it has since cemented itself as an underrated comedy from Disney. The Emperor’s New Groove is filled with hilariously great and entertaining characters like Kuzco, Yzma, and Kronk at every turn.

The writing and humor of this film are so smart that it’s stood the test of time as anyone, no matter their age, has something to laugh out loud at while watching. Available_Building78 describes the movie as a “fun, uncomplicated, feel-good movie,” making it more than fitting to comfort its viewers.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Lostonpolk gets right to the point when listing The Princess Bride saying, “Not smiling at least once whilst watching The Princess Bride would be inconceivable.” This movie has earned its place as a cult classic.

Known for the way it uses satire within this story, this movie couldn’t help but come to the minds of Redditors because it never fails to bring out a smile. Watching Westley’s journey to rescue Princess Buttercup will make any viewer chuckle at least once whenever they’re not saying iconic quotes along with the movie.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)

As one of the best “vs.” movies ever, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World adapts comics of the same name to tell the story of Scott Pilgrim trying to defeat Ramona Flowers’ seven evil exes.

Arcyonoril recommends this movie because it has “so many fantastic characters and lines,” thanks to its star-studded cast featuring Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans, amongst others. On top of its visual effects that combine Scott Pilgrim’s comic book origins with this live-action movie, this movie is a fun watch all-around.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

In one of the all-time best intelligent comedies, Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski loves to bowl after he’s assaulted because of his identity being mistaken for someone else. He has to work for the man he was mistaken for to save millionaire Lebowski’s wife.

Randomvegasposts suggests The Big Lebowski because every time it’s on, “I can’t help but just laugh and feel a lot better. Every scene of this movie is pure gold. ‘F— it dude, let’s go bowling.’” They weren’t the only one who felt this way either; this film continued to pop up throughout the thread by different Redditors.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

While many recommended taking the time to marathon all the Lord of the Rings films, others emphasized that at least watching Fellowship of the Ring would be enough to brighten anyone’s day.

It’s a movie nobody gets tired of watching, and Z3r0sama2017 writes, “I could watch it again and again endlessly. I think I’ve watched it a hundred times more than the other two combined.” The second “The Shire” song begins to play viewers can’t help but feel a peaceful calm wash over them as they prepare to watch Frodo’s journey.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Napoleon Dynamite is one of best “plotless” movies about people hanging out. In a movie where seemingly nothing happens, so many interactions between characters have solidified this as one of the great comedies of the early 2000s.

FreeParkking says, “So many quotable lines, little moments, and a chill soundtrack. It’s like the movie equivalent of a Snuggie to me… I don’t care if it’s dumb, I’m comfy.” It’s not always about a huge flashy plot, and Napoleon Dynamite proves it’s enough to have solid jokes, unique characters, and a perfectly choreographed solo dance.

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Featuring one of the Muppets’ best songs, Muppet Treasure Island is an all-around great film that adapts Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, where the Muppets fill out the supporting roles. Disastrous-Bee-1557 recommends “any movie with the Muppets in it, especially Muppet Treasure Island. Tim Curry is a legend.”

In his role as Long John Silver, Tim Curry mentors Jim Hawkins, who has always searched for adventure alongside Gonzo and Rizzo. The performances in this Muppet movie established it as a go-to for keeping a viewer’s attention on the movie and nothing else.

WALL-E (2008)

WALL-E may inspire an existential crisis in some, but it also leads to the funniest reviews on Letterboxd and provides comfort to others. WALL-E is a little waste-collecting robot on an uninhabitable future Earth, who meets EVE, a robot looking for signs of life, and WALL-E falls in love. OpeningUp2003 watches WALL-E because “whenever I watch it, I feel like a kid again and can’t help but smile.” WALL-E is a heartwarming story that will make anyone smile, especially when WALL-E and EVE hold hands.

21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Jump Street shows officers Schmidt and Jenko undercover in a high school, discovering the supplier of the new drug, HFS. One Redditor recommends it because it has “just enough second hand embarrassment to take you out of your head for a while.”

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum are a legendary duo when it comes to their comedic chemistry. With their undercover identities mixed up, they’re continuously put in embarrassing situations. It’s hard not to get so invested in their hilariously awkward interactions, so viewers are easily distracted from anything in their lives.

Rat Race (2001)

While it may be labeled “Rotten” with a 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, Rat Race was a box office success at the time it was released and has been steadily gaining a cult following. Inspired by It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, Rat Race tells the story of six teams of people racing from Las Vegas to New Mexico for $2 million.

In a cast filled with comedians like Whoopi Goldberg willing to go for visual gags, it’s no wonder that Spockified says, “I watch it a lot and it always puts me in a better mood.”

