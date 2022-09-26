10 Nostalgic Movies That Aren’t As Good As You Remember

Many particular fan-favorite films might have done something revolutionary at the time of their release or sometimes they just hold a special place in viewers’ hearts. Either way, fans’ nostalgia for classic movies across genres is hard to deny.





However, sometimes even the most powerful bout of nostalgia can’t cloud the realities that come to light during a rewatch. Bizarre visuals, dated dialogue, and even off-color characters are thrust to the forefront of viewers’ memories. Whether it’s painfully-outdated effects, awkward screenwriting, a terrible message, or all three, these elements can make a fan-favorite flick feel like it should be left in the past.

WARNING: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment and attempted suicide.

10 Toy Story’s Effects Are A Little Too Plastic

Audiences and critics largely agree that Toy Story holds up in terms of its unique plot and memorable characters, but the movie’s actual visuals sometimes make contemporary viewers cringe. While the 1995 film’s animation was groundbreaking at the time, watching it today leaves audiences with the realization that the human characters look just as lifeless as their toys.

Audiences may be willing to cut Toy Story some slack though, seeing as it was the first 3D animated feature film ever produced. Regardless, the awkward movements and unsettling expressions may still convince some fans to leave this one on the shelf.

9 Batman Begins Is A Rough Start

The Dark Knight Trilogy is often regarded as a collection of the best Batman movies to date, but upon looking back, Batman Begins isn’t quite as adrenaline-pumping as it was the first time around. While The Dark Knight continues to dominate the trilogy, and The Dark Knight Rises still generates discussion, the first film is largely left out of the conversation.

Revisiting Batman Begins, fans are discovering a relatively solid, albeit clumsy beginning for Bruce Wayne’s alter-ego. With awkward editing that causes viewers to sometimes miss the crux of the action, and an underwhelming false climax with the popular villain Scarecrow,Batman Begins is the flick in the trilogy that feels like it’s still stuck in the cave.

8 Peter Pan Doesn’t Fly As High As It Used To

The character Peter Pan may never age in Neverland, but the film he’s in certainly does. While Peter Pan takes viewers on a nostalgic flight, many realize they don’t have as much faith and trust in the movie as they did when they were growing up.

From creepy imagery to blatantly sexist comments and racist stereotypes, it’s difficult for contemporary audiences to fully immerse themselves in this whimsical adventure. Some may be able to dismiss the film as a product of its time but not even the biggest cloud of pixie dust can sway all viewers to take flight again.

7 The NeverEnding Story Should Close Its Book

The NeverEnding Story holds plenty of adventure, but some may find that returning to the ’80s fantasy quest is less wondrous and more upsetting. The creepy imagery at every turn may have delighted audiences back in the day, but by modern standards, the film’s effects are unnatural and distracting.

There’s also the infamous scene of protagonist Artreyu losing his beloved horse, Artax, to the swamp. The scene, while certainly emotional, is one of many that might be a little too depressing for audiences to willingly revisit. While the ideas and characters in The NeverEnding Story are undoubtedly unique, for many viewers it may not be enough to crack open this metaphorical book again.

6 Pretty In Pink Isn’t That Glamorous

Viewers might have been rooting for Andie Walsh’s match with Blane McDonough in Pretty in Pink upon its release, but on a rewatch, most fans agree the satisfying ending was a guilty pleasure at best. While fans were thrilled with Molly Ringwald’s character ending up with the rich hunk back in the day, most audiences can now sheepishly agree the movie would have been more meaningful if she had saved that last dance for her best friend, Duckie.

Originally, director Howard Deutch wanted to do exactly that, but after early screenings of the film, it became apparent Blane was the popular choice. The ending was rewritten and fans got exactly what they asked for…but now that fantasy ending smells a bit like stale perfume. Combined with some overt racism and gross sexism, the film hasn’t held up to contemporary scrutiny.

5 Fight Club Takes More Than A Few Punches

Fight Club is one of those films that just screams ’90s…and maybe it should stay there. While audiences might remember an action-packed frenzy with a mind-blowing plot twist, the product today doesn’t pack nearly as much of a punch.

With dialogue that seems more pretentious than clever, and protagonists who aren’t nearly as fun as viewers remember, many may be relying on the film’s never-ending narration to get them through the story. Despite the solid performances from Edward Norton, Bratt Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter, this film might be one that prior fans will abandon to their basements.

4 Grease Doesn’t Get As Much Summer Lovin’

While Grease is guaranteed to get feet tapping with unforgettable classics like “You’re The One That I Want,” its story isn’t as smooth as most audiences remember. The film contains outdated lingo that’s painful even by nostalgic standards, paired with random subplots and a message that doesn’t quite stand the test of time.

Even with a song as catchy as “Summer Nights,” it’s difficult to ignore lines like “did she put up a fight?” when referencing the rumored sexual endeavors between protagonists Sandy and Danny. As for the way Sandy changes her entire appearance and demeanor for love, that’s a lesson that definitely needs to be patched up in the auto shop.

3 Spider-Man Gets Tangled In Its Own Web

The Spider-Man trilogy is known for blazing a trail that brought superhero movies consistently to the big screen. Despite this accomplishment, viewers who revisit the film often realize the acting, direction, and special effects aren’t as tightly woven as Peter Parker’s powers.

Fans now find it borderline painful to sit through Peter Parker’s and Mary Jane‘s awkward flirtations. Moreover, it’s nearly impossible to watch Willem Dafoe crawling on the ground and talking to himself as the Green Goblin without bursting out laughing. Great power comes with great responsibility, but with Spider-Man it also comes with a little too much cheese for even the strongest web to support.

2 The Breakfast Club Should Probably Disband

Stuffing the five basic cliques of high school into one room for a day certainly procures potential for whimsical mayhem in The Breakfast Club. Unfortunately it also yields to outdated stereotypes and the occasional uncomfortable joke.

This becomes apparent when bad boy John Bender violates Claire Standish’s personal boundaries when he’s hiding under her desk. Later, when Brian Johnson reveals he has been considering suicide, the rest of the characters laugh it off, creating an uneasy atmosphere for many viewers today. The Breakfast Club proves that when someone combines a brain, a princess, a basket case, a jock, and a criminal, evidently the outcome is a very underwhelming movie without many inspiring lessons.

1 Jaws Is A Little Tough To Chew On

While Jaws might have struck fear in audiences during its initial 1975 screening, on a rewatch the great white shark seems more like a guppy. With an interesting premise and stellar direction by Steven Spielberg, the main aspect that goes belly-up today is the shark itself.

Limited by the technology of the time, the magnificent beast that once terrorized waters now only manages to draw a nostalgic chuckle from audiences. Even in the ’70s, film editor Verna Fields had to convince Spielberg to opt for footage without the mechanical water predator. Unfortunately, by today’s standards, there’s still bit too much awkward mechanical beast. Despite that legendary theme by John Williams, on a rewatch Jaws just doesn’t bite as deeply as it did decades ago.

