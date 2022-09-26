9 Mistakes From The Percy Jackson Movies Fans Want To See Fixed In The Show

In 2010, 20th Century Fox released an adaptation of the first book in Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson & The Olympians, a book series that follows a young demigod and his adventures. Though it received mixed reviews from critics, the film was panned by fans of the source material, who criticized its massive deviation from the original plot and characters. The film series continued with an equally disliked sequel, Sea of Monsters, that officially killed the franchise three years later.





Disney officially acquired the rights to adapt the series in 2019 and immediately began preparations for a television series with The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell in the role of Percy and Rick Riordan as executive producer. The series will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2024, but it’s already gaining buzz as a great adaptation of Riordan’s work, and fans are hopeful that it will fix many of the movies’ flaws.

9 Making The Main Trio Older From The Get-Go

Unlike the books, where Percy and company start their demigod adventures as tweens, the films chose to age up the characters to attract a teenage crowd akin to many young adult novel adaptations. Although this small change might appear inconsequential, it effectively rid the characters of years of development and made their quests appear far less dangerous.

In the book series, demigods often didn’t live past childhood because they were constantly attacked by monsters. The fact that Percy and Annabeth made it into adolescence against the odds is essential to the story, and making them sixteen from the get-go completely ruins this aspect of Riordan’s story.

8 Not Showing The Dynamics Between Cabins In Camp Half-Blood

The film adaptations cut several fan-favorite characters who were vital to the Camp Half-Blood experience. The training facility/demigod safe haven was a vibrant and diverse space that housed vastly different half-bloods, from beauty-loving children of Aphrodite like Silena Beauregard to the mischievous Stoll twins from the Hermes Cabin.

The Sea of Monsters movie tried to correct this by introducing Clarisse La Rue, a headstrong daughter of Ares who constantly tries to one-up Percy throughout the series. Unfortunately, adding her to the story did little to showcase the eclectic energy that makes Camp Half-Blood such a fun and idealistic place for Percy Jackson fans.

When Percy and Annabeth first meet at twelve years old, they find each other annoying and sometimes even hard to deal with. They initially only join forces out of convenience, as Annabeth wants to go on a quest and Percy needs someone to help him on his search for his mother. As they travel together and learn to accept each other’s faults and virtues, the two eventually form a tight friendship that slowly turns romantic as they mature and grow into teenagers.

Instead of depicting their love story over several entries, the film series trampled over their friendship by making them have an instant, far more superficial romantic connection. This decision ruined the will-they-won’t-they element of their relationship that made Percy and Annabeth such a powerful couple in the source material.

6 Changing The Purpose Of The Quest For The Master Bolt

The Lightning Thief movie made several plot modifications that completely changed the main purpose of Percy’s quest. In Riordan’s story, Percy formally accepts the quest after listening to the Oracle’s prophecy and leaves with Annabeth and Grover to confront Hades, who had presumably stolen the Master Bolt. Along the way, they encounter several monsters by chance and use their skills to make it out alive. On one occasion, one of Poseidon’s messengers also gives Percy three pearls that the trio can use to escape the Underworld.

In contrast, the adaptation has the main trio fighting monsters for the pearls (now attributed to Persephone) as the most important part of the quest. It’s only once they have the pearls in their possession that they set out for the Underworld.

5 Getting Rid Of The Plotline Involving Ares

Arrogant and standoffish, the God of War, Ares, is one of the most beloved characters in the series. Towards the end of the first book, it’s revealed that he’d planted Zeus’ Master Bolt on Percy to instigate a war between the three most powerful gods in Olympus. After Percy finds out about Ares’ deceit, the two engage in battle, and Percy even ends up wounding the god.

Ares’ storyline was completely cut from the film, not only ridding it of a great character but also eliminating the first big confrontation in the series. Not including Ares in the plot also delayed the introduction of Kronos, who was the mastermind behind the entire situation in the first place.

4 Completely Ruining Luke’s Arc

Luke is easily one of the most compelling characters in Percy Jackson. His tragic journey from beloved brotherly figure to traitor of Olympus was essential in creating conflict within the main trio, each dealing very differently with their friend’s betrayal. Both Annabeth and Percy constantly struggled to reconcile their love for Luke with their quest to stop him, making for some of the best scenes in the series.

Since the film series did a terrible job of setting up the protagonists’ relationships with Luke, the movies lacked any of the tension and heartbreak that would’ve led to his sacrifice in a Last Olympian adaptation. Instead of a great antagonist and hero, fans got a bland version of Luke with a surface-level hatred for the gods.

3 Making Hades The First Movie’s Bad Guy

Given his status as King of the Dead, Hades is often portrayed in pop culture as an evil god with an unquenchable thirst for power. Instead of leaning into this stereotype, Riordan wrote Hades as an honorable, albeit slightly temperamental, character who minded his own business unless provoked.

The Lightning Thief movie completely disregarded Riordan’s characterization, turning Hades into a rocker-type character with a sense of humor similar to that of his counterpart in Disney’s Hercules. Furthermore, Hades was made the main antagonist of the film, replacing Ares and Kronos as the instigators of the Master Bolt’s theft.

2 Rushing Through The Kronos Storyline

The strongest of the Titans, Kronos was the main antagonist of the Percy Jackson book series. He orchestrated most of the significant events in the story, like Luke stealing the Master Bolt and the invasion of Camp Half-Blood from his prison in Tartarus, where he’d been sealed by his son, Zeus.

After omitting him completely from the first film, Kronos was finally introduced in Sea of Monsters only for his entire storyline to be rushed and butchered. Instead of building up his return over several years like the books did, the film has him gaining his full power and turning into a metal monster. To say that this is one of the worst sins committed by the film franchise would be an understatement.

1 Drastically Changing The Main Trio’s Personalities

The Percy Jackson series is known for its wonderful characters, but Percy, Annabeth, and Grover had drastic personality changes in the film adaptation. Percy’s sass, one of the defining characteristics of his personality, was nowhere to be found. Grover was simply unrecognizable as a confident flirt, and Annabeth was far less of a seasoned tactician than her book counterpart.

Every trait that made the main trio likable and relatable, like Annabeth’s love of architecture, Percy’s jokes, and Grover’s obsession with enchiladas, was completely erased from the movie script and replaced with awkward interactions and bland dialogue. If everything else didn’t get the movies on the fans’ bad side, then ruining these beloved characters surely did the trick.

