A Gummy’s Life Celebrates a Year on Xbox – Xbox Wire

Summary After a year of fun on Xbox, A Gummy’s Life is celebrating all the great moments with players!

Join the event to find some amazing new looks to show off and remember the past year.

Have fun and happy anniversary!

It’s been a year since we joined Xbox’s roster of fabulous games with the sweetest multiplayer brawler: A Gummy’s Life! And since then, we’ve shared many memories and updates together that we hope you’ve been enjoying both alone and with friends.

As the year has gone by, A Gummy’s Life has welcomed customization, pings for players, new languages, special events with cosmetics to celebrate holidays, online multiplayer upgrades and an endless list of other great features that have made the game even more fun for everyone.

This wouldn’t have been possible if it were not for all the players accompanying us through our journey, no matter when they joined. We will always be grateful for everyone’s support, suggestions, but most of all, love for the game and our team.

So, to celebrate our first anniversary with the Xbox community, we’ve been working on a little something for you. While a year might not seem like a lot of time, it has felt so special for everyone over at the team that we have been thinking about this moment for some months now. Although we are a tiny team and we don’t get many opportunities to say thank you, at least we can find funny ways to do it. Let’s celebrate!

First and foremost, we’ve brought back all of the limited-time and holiday cosmetics! You might not know this, but when we originally released these items, we did so for no longer than a week, to enjoy holidays and festivities in a different way. During those days, players had the opportunity to unlock special cosmetics by playing online matchmaking. Now, in our first anniversary, we’ve decided to bring them back once more so you all have the opportunity to get these limited items, even if for whatever reason you missed the previous events!

Plus, we’ve also brought two other items back from the last change of wardrobe (aka, that time when we switched up all of the unlockable cosmetics): the pixel sunglasses and the party hat. Since we knew they were pretty loved and give off party vibes like no other in-game item, we thought that they were the perfect fit for this kind of celebration, so, for a few days, they’ll be available again!

Finally, a completely new special cosmetic is waiting for you: a royal crown! Hope everyone can be a part of the anniversary by flaunting the shiniest of looks! The most amazing way to show that you got to celebrate our first anniversary with us and were a part of the coolest event to date! And, who knows? Maybe in a few years you can also use it to prove how long you’ve been with us!

Last, but not least, while this is already quite an awesome way of celebrating, we’ve made sure to make it even cooler. We have scheduled a new patch to come to the game in the next few days! With this new patch, we’ll make sure to celebrate the spookiest of months in A Gummy’s Life as only we can.

So, watch out for that too, and see you guys soon wearing that lovely royal crown!

Happy one year with us!