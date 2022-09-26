Categories
Apple posts design guidelines for Live Activities


If you’re a developer and have been wanting to develop your app for compatibility with Live Activities, Apple is making things much easier for you.

The company has posted the design guidelines for Live Activities on its Human Interface Guidelines page. The new guidelines are there to assist developers in creating experiences surrounding Live Activities and ensure they follow the proper design principles for the experience to be approved on the App Store.





