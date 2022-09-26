Bear Chases Elk Around The Thermal Pools At Yellowstone National Park

If Yellowstone isn’t on the bucket list, put it on there ASAP.

The place is absolutely incredible.

Between the stunning natural beauty and the up close encounters with wildlife, you’re guaranteed to see something amazing.

For these parkgoers, they got a front row seat to herd of elk while touring the thermal pools. But it wasn’t just a rambunctious herd of elk, they were running for their lives.

With a bear hot on the tail, these elk do everything they can to evade the bear, while also avoiding the scalding hot springs.

If footage like this doesn’t convince you to check it out, nothing will.

Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats At Glacier National Park

Talk about a wild hike.

Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…

What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats have a MUCH better chance at getting away.

This is just amazing though.

The video, from Glacier National in Montana, starts showing some goats running on the trail with more people in the distance on the other side of them. One of the goats is coming right for the man filming.

Then out of nowhere comes a hungry grizzly trying to catch itself some lunch. Needless to say, this explains why the goats we’re running like something was chasing them.

Now the man filming is panicked too.

As the camera views shakes around in the panic heavy breathing is heard as the grizzly runs on by, ignoring the hikers to the chase the goats.

A little bit more an adrenaline rush than they bargained for, eh?

The video steadies out as the bear continues to chase the goats that are now in the distance.

The clip is amazing, the background is picture perfect and it showcases just how quick and amazing both mountain goats and grizzly bears are.

The goats are out here living on mountain side being chased by grizzlies. The grizzlies out here chasing around goats that lives on mountain sides to survive. It’s a pretty crazy world out there.

And it’s great that these national parks have such an abundance of wildlife and tourists to capture these crazy moments.

“While hiking the Hidden Lake Overlook Trail in Glacier National Park, I watched a grizzly bear charge after mountain goats.

The bear and goats came right onto the well-traveled trail, frightening the hikers who were a few feet from the action.

The bear and the goats eventually left the trail and headed down the mountain.”

Here’s another video from a couple weeks later… must be a regular occurrence:

Young Elk Tries To Escape Wolf And A Grizzly Bear In Banff National Park

It’s hard out here for an elk…

Even in a National Park like Banff, where wildlife is so abundant, it’s not every day that you’re gonna witness an animal encounter like this.

On top of that, to catch it all on video… even crazier.

It might not be the best quality, and our dude is no Steven Spielberg, but amazing none the less.

It starts with a shaking video as you notice something on shore on the far side of the river. It ends up being a wolf chasing a calf elk into the river. It must have nipped it because the elk starts crying pretty hard as it gets into the water. Opting to stay dry, the wolf decides not to pursue, and he glances up at the onlookers before retreating back into the woods.

The young elk lives to fight another day…

Not so fast.

Just as you think the elk may have gotten away, here comes the grizzly charging into the water, making its way across the river. It ends up down stream a ways from the elk still fighting its way back to shore.

As the grizzly hits land, it shows you one of the many reasons they are such an incredible animal. In a matter of seconds it ends up right were the elk touched down on shore and chases it back into the water underneath a bridge.

The bikers who are filming are completely in shock and I can’t really blame them. Imagine your morning work out going along enjoying a bike ride in the mountains and you witness a sequence of events like this?

The elk comes out from under the bridge with the bear right on it tail.

“This is the most epic shit ever… This is planet earth.”

Not for the elk…

However, I see no lies here, it is pretty epic. This would be some type of stuff you see on Planet Earth.

As the elk swims down river it gets some distance on the grizzly. Smart move young one, smart move. The elk made it safely to shore, only to find the wolf waiting for him..

Shit…

“At the end of the video the elk gains some distance but ends up on shore with wolf waiting on the train tracks and the grizzly bear eventually catching up.

Not sure exactly who wins but its definitely not the elk.”

Nature can be a cruel, cruel beast.