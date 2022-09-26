Donny Osmond left sister Marie ‘screaming’ over unexpected appearance

Marie exclaimed: “We can finish each other’s sentences.

“We also know what each other’s thinking, but we never see eye-to–eye. That’s our chemistry: it’s toxic”, Marie told Closer Weekly in 2019.

However, Marie said that while her brother was super-organised, she loved the more relaxed approach.

“He loves everything organized and structured, while I like to breathe within the structure of the show. I’m always throwing a curveball at him. He goes crazy and it makes me laugh so I keep doing it,” she explained.