‘Don’t feel comfortable’ Kaye Adams shares Strictly Come Dancing fears

The Loose Women star took to the dancefloor for the first time on Saturday during the first live Strictly Come Dancing episode of the year. Partnered with Kai Widdrington, the journalist detailed her discomfort in learning “sexy” routines as she admitted the thought of the rumba gives her “the ick”.

Explaining how she is a total beginner when it comes to dancing, Kai reassured her that it was a good thing.

“It’s actually nice — you get to start from scratch,” he explained.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the sexy, seductive stuff,” the 59-year-old admitted.

“The thought of doing the rumba gives me the ick…”

