Drivers urged to follow two petrol station hacks to save fuel

Thousands of drivers across the UK will be looking to save money on car costs this autumn. And, with fuel prices reamianing one of the biggest worries for British motorists, experts have now privided a number of useful tips including two “crucial” petrol station hacks.

Firstly, the experts at CarFinance 247 have urged drivers to only top up with what’s neccessary when visiting a petrol station.

They said: “While it’s tempting to fill up your tank every time you head to the petrol station, only topping it up with the fuel you need can help you save petrol and money as you won’t be adding any unnecessary weight to your car.”

Secondly, the experts added that it’s “crucial” drivers fill up with the right fuel to avoid damage and huge costs.

They stressed: “Avoid using fuel that could damage your engine. Be mindful not to accidentally fill a petrol car with diesel and vice versa.

