F1 fans receive apology from British GP chief who promises changes

“I am not closing the door on doing anything differently next year, we will consider anything and everything. Nothing is off the table. We have learned a lot of lessons and we can’t have a repeat of this year.”

Pringle also cited a number of contribuiting factors to the chaos with the queueing system, including the fact that sales were being handled by third party provider Secutix. However, he did argue that the dynamic pricing was a different issue with Silverstone’s traditional model being to offer the cheapest prices for early purchases.

“In light of what we know now, can we use our historic model given the current popularity of F1?” he added. “We have to look at that. It’s wonderful we have had such a demand but it is utterly regrettable that our fans have been subject to these challenges. We have to sort it out and we will sort it out.”