Firefighters evacuate neighbouring properties, pets rescued in Sunday morning blaze

Firefighters evacuated neighbouring properties — and rescued a gerbil and a lizard — from a Sunday morning fire in Elmwood.

Crews responding to a call just after 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Union Avenue West found a well-involved fire in a small bungalow that had spread to a neighbouring property. Once knocking down some of the flames, they switched to the offensive and the fire was declared under control at 9:06 a.m., a city release said.

There were no occupants found in the home where the fire started and no injuries reported. Homes on either side were evacuated, and the pets were reunited with their owners.

Photo by KEVIN KING / Winnipeg Sun

The city’s emergency social services were called to help displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

The fire flared up again at 11:30 a.m., bringing out another large response from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service for about an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was available.