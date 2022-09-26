FITCHIN Launches Web3 Gaming Platform on Solana Mainnet

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FITCHIN, a first-of-its-kind Web3 network for eSports communities that is backed by prominent blockchain investor Joe McCann and renowned professional footballer Sergio Agüero, is announcing today its mainnet launch on Solana. At the forefront of the intersection between esports and Web3, FITCHIN’s tournament and community platform focuses on connecting esports teams with their fans in novel ways while supporting teams with all the Web3 tools they need to increase their followers and generate new sources of revenue.

FITCHIN’s Solana-powered platform will allow users to become community members of top teams, compete in tournaments, purchase limited collections of digital assets, and engage their fans in exclusive events and experiences, all from one integrated platform. Using a blockchain-based network allows FITCHIN to create the kind of platform on which these global esports communities can more efficiently and creatively interact with each other – primarily because permissionless and decentralized systems focus on accruing value to the users and communities. By launching on Solana, FITCHIN’s platform will allow for low transaction fees, especially relevant for micro transactions and scalability.

FITCHIN’s mainnet launch signals the beginning of what will be a range of novel and dynamic functionalities slated to be unlocked on the platform over the coming months. To start, members will be able to access exclusive benefits organized by esports teams including events, competitions, private experiences, special collections of digital and physical products, voting opportunities, and chats. As the platform capabilities expand, fans will be empowered to help make decisions around new team projects and how community treasury funds will be used.

“FITCHIN is focused on catalyzing new business growth and monetization avenues for esports teams, while providing them with the know-how and technology to put their fans at the center of the experience,” said Santiago Portela, Founder and CEO at FITCHIN. “Through our launch on Solana we are bringing our mission to full fruition — to help esports teams and fans connect more effectively and more meaningfully in this new technological era.”

“FITCHIN is connecting esports teams with their fans in innovative and creative ways not seen before in this industry,” said Joe McCann, a lead advisor for FITCHIN. “The opportunity for esports teams to generate new revenue streams within the Web3 ecosystem is massive, and FITCHIN is the best platform to effectively usher in these teams, and their audiences, into this new and exciting realm.”

Founding members of FITCHIN will be the first to acquire access to memberships where they will receive unique benefits, including the ability to compete for higher prize pools on tournaments, new and exclusive amateur competitions, input on decisions made around the community treasury of the team, and discounts for digital and physical collectibles. To celebrate the launch, FITCHIN will host Anikilo Clash on September 30th, a Clash Royale tournament hosted by the YouTube star Anikilo Gamer.

About FITCHIN

