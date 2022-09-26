Flashes Travel to Skokie for Windon Memorial – Kent State Golden Flashes

Skokie, ILL… After a week to rest up the Kent State men’s golf team will look to build on the momentum of a phenomenal second-place finish in Minnesota as the Flashes travel to Illinois for this year’s Windon Memorial.
Kent State will once again face some steep competition, battling the likes of Wisconsin, Indiana, Little Rock and North Florida, who all found themselves ranked in the top 50 by GolfWeek on Wednesday.
Conditions on the links should be picturesque on Monday, with temperatures in the mid-60s and light 10 mph winds blowing out of the northwest as the fourteen team field tees off for the opening round.
The Flashes will be paired with Augusta, Wisconsin and UC Davis with a Sunday tee time of 8:30 ET. Live scoring throughout the event can be found on Golfstat.com.
Tournament Information
Location: Skokie, IL
Course: Evanston Golf Club
Dates: September 26-27
Par: 70 (6,885 yards)
The Field
Kent State
Augusta
Little Rock
North Florida
UC Davis
Cal Poly
Loyola Maryland
Wisconsin
Indiana
Marquette
Oral Roberts
Northwestern
Memphis
South Florida
The Lineup
Chris Vandette
Cade Breitenstine
Jordan Gilkison
Ben MacLean
Bryce Reed
Luca Civello (Individual)
