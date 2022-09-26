Flashes Travel to Skokie for Windon Memorial – Kent State Golden Flashes

Skokie, ILL… After a week to rest up the Kent State men’s golf team will look to build on the momentum of a phenomenal second-place finish in Minnesota as the Flashes travel to Illinois for this year’s Windon Memorial.

Kent State will once again face some steep competition, battling the likes of Wisconsin, Indiana, Little Rock and North Florida, who all found themselves ranked in the top 50 by GolfWeek on Wednesday.

Conditions on the links should be picturesque on Monday, with temperatures in the mid-60s and light 10 mph winds blowing out of the northwest as the fourteen team field tees off for the opening round.

The Flashes will be paired with Augusta, Wisconsin and UC Davis with a Sunday tee time of 8:30 ET. Live scoring throughout the event can be found on Golfstat.com.

Tournament Information

Location: Skokie, IL

Course: Evanston Golf Club

Dates: September 26-27

Par: 70 (6,885 yards)

The Field

Kent State

Augusta

Little Rock

North Florida

UC Davis

Cal Poly

Loyola Maryland

Wisconsin

Indiana

Marquette

Oral Roberts

Northwestern

Memphis

South Florida