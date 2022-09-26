Former fight attendant details the best seat on a plane to book





Kat Kalamani is a content creator who used to work as a flight attendant. She has a huge 860,000 followers on the social media app TikTok where her latest travel advice about which seat to book has had 1.5 million views on the platform.

In the video titled “The top five things I do every single time I travel as an ex flight attendant”, she claimed to never book a window seat for important reasons. “Number one,” Kate said. “I always try to get a middle or an aisle seat, I never get the window seat for safety purposes.” A number of TikTok users asked why the middle seat was the safest, to which Kat has yet to respond. But, some studies have been done on this very issue. A 2007 study of air crashes in the US since 1971 found passengers in the back rows are 40 percent more likely to survive a crash than passengers at the front. In fact, it found the highest fatality rate was found in the aisles in the middle of the plane, unlike Kat suggested. READ MORE: ‘You’re not going to get overcharged’: Flight attendant’s credit card tip to ‘save money’

However, another study – this time conducted in the UK – did find the most dangerous seats were the window seats at the back of the plane. There is no conclusive evidence either way, as there are so many variables when it comes to studying plane crashes. However, commercial plane crashes are rare. The chances a plane will crash is one in 1.2 million, according to a Harvard University study. The same study found your chances of dying in a plane crash is one in 11 million. However, this goes up substantially when flying in a private jet. They crash far frequently, according to statistics. On the other hand, the chances of dying in a car crash are one to 5,000. You are less likely to win the Euromillions than you are to die in a commercial aeroplane crash, however, at odds of one in almost 140 million to win that big cash prize. DON’T MISS

Besides this suggestion, Kat has a number of other tips for travellers. She said: “Number two, I always bring a treat for the flight attendants.” Kat and many other members cabin crew and former members of cabin crew have recommended bringing treats for crew. They claim it will score passengers extra special treatment and maybe even an upgrade. “Number three,” Kat went on, “I always bring a little bag full of my essentials that is with me in case anything happens. “Number four, I never travel with a purse, I always travel with a fanny pack. “Number five, I always wear my seatbelt even if the seatbelt sign is off.”

TikTok users had their say in the comments. Many praised the suggestion to bring treats. One wrote: “Yes, I bring sealed packs of PB cups from Trader Joe’s and sheet masks for the flight attendants!” Another told Kat: “I learned about the treats for flight attendants from you and it hasn’t failed me since.” One, who seemed to be a flight attendant themselves, said: “When (passengers) give us chocolates as appreciation as crew we always ensure that (passenger) is well looked after during the flight.” When it comes to choosing a seat, one said: “I was a flight attendant for 14 years… I have never heard of someone being safer in the middle seat.” Another joked: “I’d rather not make it than get a middle seat.”