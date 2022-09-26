Franzia Has An Adorable Wine Costume For Your Pet

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

I saw a study last week that said 95% of pet owners are excited about Halloween. I love Halloween and I’m crazy about my dogs, but I don’t dress them up for the spooky day. I’ve thought about it, but I’ve never done it. I guess I’m in the minority!

If you’re a wine drinker and enjoy dressing your dog or cat up for the holiday, Franzia has the perfect costume for you. According to Delish, Bark and Franzia have teamed up and made a festive boxed wine costume for your dog.

The Bark Red Blend Dog Costume, which is available for purchase for just $20, features plush, pillow-like sides and adjustable Velcro straps. Your dog can be comfy while rockin their costume. The costume is available in three different sizes, making them the perfect fit for just about any pooch.

If you like to dress yourself and your pup in matching costumes, don’t worry! Franzia has boxed wine costumes for humans too. You can choose between Chardonnay, Cabernet, Sunset Blush, and Chillable Red.

The Bark Red Blend Dog Costume can be purchased on the Franzia or Bark website. If you get it on the Bark website, you can also buy a plush wine toy for your dog. Love it!

5 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes for Your Pet

Halloween pet costumes can be expensive, so why not try some DIY? Making a costume for your pet this Halloween can be a fun process. If you want to get a little creative and make your furry best friend look super cute, we compiled a list of 5 easy DIY costumes you can make. Be sure to send us photos if you try any of these out. Happy Halloween!