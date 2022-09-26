Germany, Kazakhstan and Norway bidding for 2027 IIHF World Championship | SportBusiness

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced that Germany, Kazakhstan and Norway will contest hosting rights to its 2027 men’s World Championship.

The three applicants will now work on detailed bid project plans during the upcoming months followed by a bid presentation at the IIHF headquarters and a site visit. The 2027 World Championship will be allocated by the 2023 IIHF Annual Congress in Tampere, Finland in late May.