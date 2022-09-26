Categories
UK

Germany, Kazakhstan and Norway bidding for 2027 IIHF World Championship | SportBusiness


The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced that Germany, Kazakhstan and Norway will contest hosting rights to its 2027 men’s World Championship.

The three applicants will now work on detailed bid project plans during the upcoming months followed by a bid presentation at the IIHF headquarters and a site visit. The 2027 World Championship will be allocated by the 2023 IIHF Annual Congress in Tampere, Finland in late May.

You need to have an account to access our content

Find out more about our news, features and services

Already have an account? Sign in here



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.