As well as Game Of Thrones, the 25-year-old has also had roles in Pistol, Two Weeks to Live and four episodes of Doctor Who.

Despite her success, Maisie previously admitted that she “resented” her role as the iconic HBO character.

She explained to GQ earlier this year: “I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming.

“And then I also resented my body, because I wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated.”