Halloween Pet Costume Contest


Spooky season is almost here, and we want to see your pets dressed in their Halloween costumes! 

Starting September 26th, enter your pet’s photo for a chance to win a $150 Amazon gift card and appear on a WQAD newscast with your pet! Deadline to submit your photo is Sunday, October 16th. Beginning October 17th, viewers will have a chance to vote for their favorite pet costume. The top three finalists will be invited to appear on a special segment, where the first-place winner will be announced. 

First place will receive a $150 Amazon gift card, and a $50 gift card to Petsmart will be awarded to the 2nd and 3rd place winners. 



