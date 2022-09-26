Have your say on whether Chancellor should cut tax for highest earners

However, Labour has wasted no time in opposing the cut, with leader Sir Keir Starmer calling it the wrong choice at the party’s conference in Liverpool.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “I do not think that the choice to have tax cuts for those that are earning hundreds of thousands of pounds is the right choice when our economy is struggling the way it is, working people are struggling the way they are and our public services are on their knees. So it is the wrong choice.”

After years of emergency economic policy from the Government due to the pandemic, the old arguments of Tory and Labour taxation battles appear to be at the forefront of British politics once again.

So, are the Tories right to give the UK’s highest earners a tax cut?

