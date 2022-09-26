Jennifer Aniston wows in skintight jeans and chic blazer while filming

Jennifer Aniston, 53, looked incredible as always as she was pictured on the set of Apple TV’s The Morning Show.
The actress donned a very chic black blazer that was cropped to give onlookers a glimpse at Jennifer’s waist.
She paired the jacket with some dark blue denim jeans that perfectly accentuated her physique thanks to the figure-hugging top and flared bottoms.
Her famous caramel-coloured hair fell just below her shoulders as she walked through the cobbled streets.
Jennifer is currently filming scenes for season three of the hit newsroom drama also starring Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm.
