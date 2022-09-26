Kate sought to ‘keep Meghan apart from her’ in UK, expert claims

On September 10, during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent visit to the UK, the couple made a surprise appearance alongside the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales in Windsor. The two couples, previously termed the ‘Fab Four‘ by the press, joined forces to meet royal mourners lining the streets and viewed flower tributes in honour of the late monarch. According to royal expert Neil Sean, Kate sought to “keep Meghan away from her” during the Sussexes’ UK visit.

Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Mr Sean said: “She [Kate] was indeed terrified and wanted Meghan to keep away from her.

“Simply, because she felt that whatever was said, discussed, even an informal chat, could have been leaked out.”

He added: “I’m not suggesting, and neither was Catherine I might point out, that even small talk, but you seemingly never know.

“As we told you recently, Gayle King seemingly had a hotline to whatever was going on.

READ MORE: Meghan ‘thought she’d be Britain’s Beyoncé’ but rules blocked her, claims ex-aide