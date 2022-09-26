Looking for special needs, pet-friendly shelters in Tampa area ahead of Hurricane Ian?

If you decide to evacuate your home ahead of Hurricane Ian, you will need to make plans in advance for your loved ones with special needs, service animals and pets.

Special needs shelters provide care to residents whose medical condition may require the use of electrical equipment, oxygen, dialysis, or individuals with physical, cognitive, or medical conditions that may require assistance from medical professionals.

Pet-friendly shelters may have an area dedicated for pets but know that most shelters don’t allow pets, although they do permit service animals.

Here is a list of shelters that offer services for these populations in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Manatee counties.

Hillsborough

Hillsborough County has four special needs shelters:

Erwin Technical, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Sumner Elementary, 16650 Co. Rd. 672, Riverview

Strawberry Crest High School, 4591 Gallagher Rd., Dover

Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview

To register online for a special needs shelter in Hillsborough, visit hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/action-folder/register-for-special-needs-disaster-assistance.

The county also has 12 pet-friendly shelters, including the four that are special needs:

Burnett Middle, 1010 N Kingsway Rd., Seffner

Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City

Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa

Steinbrenner High School ,5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

Shields Middle, 5732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Bartels Middle, 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa

Barrington Middle, 5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia

Smith, SGT Paul Middle ,14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa

For a complete and updated list of shelters in Hillsborough and pet shelter requirements, visit hillsboroughcounty.org/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/emergency-shelters. Hillsborough buses will continue to run their regular routes until further notice. Bus drivers will transport evacuees to a bus transfer center, where they will be taken to the closest open shelter. For more information, visit gohart.org.

Pinellas

Pinellas County has four special needs shelter:

Dunedin Highland Middle, 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin

John Hopkins Middle, 701 16th St S, St. Petersburg

Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg

Palm Harbor University High, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (pet friendly)

To register online for a special needs shelter in Pinellas, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/specialneeds.htm#register. Before leaving your home, verify which shelters are open.

The county also has three pet-friendly shelters:

Gibbs High 850 34th St S, St. Petersburg

Largo High 410 Missouri Ave., Largo

Palm Harbor University High 1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor (special needs)

For pet shelter requirements, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.htm. For a complete and updated list of shelters in Pinellas, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/shelters.htm#shelterlist. Buses will continue to run routes free of charge to help people get prepared for a storm until it is no longer safe to travel. To learn more, visit psta.net.

Manatee

Manatee County’s website doesn’t list special needs shelters. The county does have three pet-friendly shelters:

Braden River High School, 6545 State Road 70 E,, Bradenton

Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton

Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St E,, Palmetto

For a complete and updated list of shelters in Manatee, which will open 8 a.m. Tuesday, and pet shelter requirements, visit mymanatee.org/news___events/what_s_new/manatee_county_to_open_storm_shelters_tuesday. Public transportation information wasn’t immediately available.