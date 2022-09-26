Meghan and Harry warned ‘people will stop believing you’

Ms Garibaldi added: “I don’t know if she’s exaggerating the truth a little bit to make it sound more flashy and splashy, but you got to really be careful.

“People are going to fact-check every single thing.”

She added that the claims “don’t look good”, adding, “people are going to stop believing what you’re saying because you keep, kind of, tripping up on yourself”.

Ms Ross agreed, stating that when Meghan makes the claims and the “fact checking starts”, do you “believe what she says.”