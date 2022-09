She revealed: “On a more personal level, and I think this has been said, I don’t think she’d mind me saying…

“When we did the Olympics in 2012, she had a really hard time. She was petrified. She had a lot of anxiety about that performance.”

Despite Victoria having since referred to the performance as one of the “proudest” moments of her career, Mel did not remember it as that.

Mel continued: “She was like, ‘You know what girls, I’m putting my dancing shoes up’.