Categories
UK

NEP Norway Taps Mediaproxy for ST 2110 Expansion


MELBOURNE—Mediaproxy has announced that the outside broadcast and playout facilities group NEP is using Mediaproxy’s LogServer software for SMPTE ST 2110 recording at its Norwegian operation.

NEP Norway first began using Mediaproxy software in 2017, when it chose LogServer for its next generation compliance recording on the SDI channels distributed from its playout center. This replaced a custom-built system and when the company needed a logging system for new ST 2110 services, the decision was taken to expand the installation, which was facilitated by LogServer’s easy software-based integration for uncompressed IP video sources, Mediaproxy reported. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.