Nick Kyrgios responds as Tsitsipas challenges Aussie to revenge match

But their rollercoaster rivalry began long before they had their first meeting on the tennis court, with social media beef dating back to the 2018 US Open. The 23-year-old had shared a photo of himself in New York four years ago, with the Aussie replying: “Da fuq.”

Tsitsipas later hit back at Kyrgios with a dig as he said: “It’s not sitting in my room playing video games, Fortnite like someone does. It’s better going outside and creating something rather than just sitting inside playing video games for the whole day, which I did before and now see no point in doing.”

It then came as a surprise when Kyrgios told the No Challenges Remaining podcast that he wanted to play doubles with Tsitsipas in early 2019, getting his wish a few months later. After appearing to become friends, the pair traded blows after their recent Wimbledon match as the Greek player called his opponent “evil” and a “bully” as Kyrgios responded: “I’m not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium.”