Categories
Travel

No changes yet to Florida football game in Gainesville


Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a social media post that Saturday’s game against Eastern Washington (noon, SEC Network Plus) at The Swamp remains on as scheduled, but that the school will continue to monitor Hurricane Ian’s path throughout the week.

According to projections from the National Weather Service, Ian could strengthen into a Category 3 storm and pass through Central Florida and North Central Florida counties by Wednesday or Thursday.

Eastern Washington (1-2), an FCS school, is slated to travel more than 2,700 miles across three time zones on Friday to play the game, which was postponed from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Florida Gators’ next opponent: Scouting report on Eastern Washington football

Report card:Grading the Florida Gators on performance vs. Tennessee: Only the offense gets a gold star

More:Five takeaways as No. 22 Florida Gators lose to the No. 12 Tennessee Vols



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.