Olivia Newton-John’s incredible final acts of generosity

The Physical singer had married actor Matt Lattanzi in 1984 and although they would split up just over a decade later, their marriage did produce their only child Chloe Rose Lattanzi, now 36.

Newton-John got married to John Easterling, 70, in 2008, who is reportedly expected to inherit her fortune alongside Chloe.

Newton-John first rose to fame in the music industry, releasing her first single in 1966 and, seven years later, her hit Let Me Be There hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her debut album in 1971, If Not For You, held an array of tracks that peaked in Australia, North America and the United Kingdom