Olivia Newton-John’s niece recalled final conversation with aunt

“I think all the love will be there. I’m sort of looking forward to that, not now, but when it happens.”

The Physical singer had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and after undergoing extensive treatment was given the all-clear

Unfortunately, in 2013 she would be re-diagnosed and through another round of treatment before once again getting a clean bill of health.

Shortly after this diagnosis, Newton-John created the centre she would later be a patient in, and Goldsmith claimed it was this building as well as her other cancer research funds and foundations that gave the singer a purpose in life.

Goldsmith said: “I think the cancer centre really kept her going, it wasn’t ‘being Olivia Newton-John it was helping people and I know that. She was really blown away by the impact she had on people around the world.