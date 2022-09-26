Outlander’s Sam Heughan teases new season of role away from drama

However, there’s a chance Jamie could come to her rescue as he was last seen galloping at full speed with his friends, presumably in the direction of Wilmington Prison.

Fans can also expect to get more out of the upcoming season as it was confirmed to have 16 episodes, more than season six’s eight episodes.

Caitriona explained: “What we did was we took the four episodes that we would have filmed [for season six], and we are now having them at the beginning of season seven, so season seven is going to be a 16-episode season.

“I think in that way, we are still able to do Outlander in the way we’ve always been able to do it; we take our time, we allow the story to unfold,” she added to Digital Spy.

Outlander seasons 1-6 are available in the US on Starz and available in the UK on Starzplay.