The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor consent for exploration drilling in Block 6605/1 in the Norwegian Sea.

Wells 6605/1-U-1, 6605/1-2 S and 6605/1-2 A will be drilled to test a prospect named Obelix Upflank in production licence PL 1128.

Geographical coordinates are 66° 50′ 16.74″ N 05° 03′ 12.08″ E. Water depth is 1190 metres.

The well will be drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger.

Source: PSA