Phi: Build Your Metaverse Land with Your Web3 Activity

Recent shifts towards digital interactions and the rise of digitally native consumers have led to different views of the metaverse. One outstanding consideration has been the view of the metaverse as the next major shift in computing. One such development has been the introduction of Phi.

Phi comes as a metaverse created from ENS domains and On-chain activities.

Phi advances as a way to visualize on-chain identity and create an open and inclusive metaverse land system based on universal Web3 building blocks. Such Web3 blocks for development include ENs domains and wallet activities.

It has been a native norm to visualize an on-chain activity by connecting it to Web2 or using a Web3 portfolio that may include DeBank or Zapper.

Nonetheless, metaverse land is on a rising trajectory, an area of rising speculation and hype. However, small-time players have a finite amount of land to create or participate in. Ironically, such a perspective makes the metaverse a small place that is not scalable or inclusive.

Consequently, Phi introduces the thought that everyone with an ENs domain or some on-chain activity should have access to the virtual land and have the ability to build on it.

Phi is also set upon generating virtual lands from ENs domains and extending them with objects that stand for the on-chain activities. Such things to represent on-chain activities may include achievements, status, and communities.

The Functioning of Phi

Phi functions in two main components; Phi Lands and Phi objects.

Phi land stands for lands that come from ENs domains. ENS works as a Metaverse address system. An example is the vitalik.eth, which stands for Vitalik’s Metaverse land address.

Phi Object-Objects tied to various on-chain activities.

Thus, using ENS makes Phi decentralized and a typical asset related to people’s on-chain identities.

Phi uses ENS to generate lands, making the metaverse in Web3 more decentralized and open to everyone. Phi builds a site for any individual’s identity, just like a Web3 Linktree. Such a move makes not just individuals but DAOs, protocols, and projects own their land through ENS addresses.