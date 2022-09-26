Categories
Power outage leaves group stranded in elevator near top of Reunion Tower



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  A group of people got stranded just floors from the top of Reunion Tower after power went out to the elevator.

It happened just before 5:30 this afternoon at the iconic tower located on the west end of downtown Dallas.

The glass-windowed elevator provides spectacular views of the city.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to the scene and also called out its specialized urban search and rescue team in case it was needed.

After about an hour, fire crews were able to open the doors and get the people inside put into an interior staircase.

No one was hurt.

Storms across North Texas knocked out power to at least 14,000 customers during the height of the storm. 



