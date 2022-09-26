Putin accused of ‘treason’ by pro-war nationalists

Chaos has erupted at a number of conscription offices in Russian after Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of around 300,000 reservists. According to reports, a military recruiter has been shot in the town of Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk. This incident was seen in a video verified by Sky News. Other reports have described a man throwing Molotov cocktails at a military registration and enlistment office in Uryupinsk.

With Putin looking to recruit more soldiers, many in Russia have sought to flee the country. Direct flights to countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan sold out last week, and the borders to countries like Finland and Georgia saw increased traffic.

The Russian military continues to struggle in Ukraine, having failed to achieve many of its objectives. This has caused anger amongst some of the most outspoken Russian nationalists.

Igor Girkin, a prominent ultra-nationalist is a former Russian intelligence colonel who became a commander of the pro-Russian separatist forces in 2014, has become one of Putin’s most prominent far-right critics, and is disappointed in the Kremlin’s perceived failings in the war.

After Putin announced the partial mobilisation, Girkin said: “The leadership of the Russian Federation have come to an understanding of the total (full victory or full defeat) nature of the war in the so-called Ukraine.”

As the Telegraph reports, just a few hours after making these comments, he accused Russia’s leaders of “treason” and “s***ting on the heads” of its soldiers. This was in response to the Kremlin’s decision to exchange 215 Ukrainian and foreign prisoners of war in exchange for one of Putin’s personal friends.

Girkin said this was “worse than a crime. Worse than a mistake”. He continued, branding the prisoner swap “inadmissible stupidity”. The ultra-nationalist concluded that the decision was the responsibility of “unnamed people at the top of the leadership of the Russian Federation”.

