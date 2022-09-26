Putin’s ‘weak & vulnerable’ army ‘fast collapsing’ in east

Vladimir Putin’s army is reported to be “fast collapsing” along the eastern bank of the Oskil river, as Kyiv’s army continues its counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. Russian troops were forced to construct new defensive lines along the river, after suffering a humiliating rout by Ukrainian troops during their Kharkiv counterattack. New reports suggest that Putin’s army is once again on the retreat, as Kyiv continues its eastward momentum.

If confirmed, then this would open up the possibility of further major advances towards Luhansk province for Ukraine’s army.

A social media war analyst, @Tendar, wrote: “Russian positions are fast collapsing along the eastern bank of the Oskil river.

“But also going Northeast and East we have reports of advancing Ukrainian troops or at least withdrawing Russian units.

“I see the same pattern as when Balakliya was liberated.”

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report that Ukrainian troops most likely have advanced beyond the eastern banks of the Oskil River.

They believe that the village of Petropavlivka, 7km east across the river from Kupyansk, may already be under Ukrainian control.