Queen funeral invite surprised Meghan – royal expert claims

Meghan Markle did not expect to be invited to the Queen’s state funeral, according to a royal expert. Citing sources, Neil Sean claimed that the Duchess of Sussex had in fact “been resigned” to the idea of missing the funeral. However, Meghan was invited and attended the funeral on Monday this week alongside her husband Prince Harry.

The pair had been in the UK at the time of the Queen’s death and stayed in the country during the period of mourning.

Mr Sean told viewers on his YouTube channel: “According to a very good source, Meghan did not actually think she was going to be invited.

“She was resigned to that fact, and totally understood if that was the case.

“Apparently, she did not want the focus to be on her.”

