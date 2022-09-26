Queen stamps unveiled by Royal Mail in tribute





Four new stamps have been issued by the Royal Mail in tribute to the late Queen. The stamp images are the first to be approved by King Charles since he took to the throne.

The 1st Class stamp is a portrait of the late monarch taken by photographer Cecil Beaton in 1968 for use in his first major retrospective at the National Portrait Gallery in London. The image for the 2nd Class stamp is from when the Queen posed for portrait photographer Dorothy Wilding in 1952 to mark her accession and coronation. The £1.85 stamp is a portrait of Her Majesty taken in November 1984 by photographer Yousuf Karsh. A picture of the Queen when she attended a banquet at Prague Castle during her visit to the Czech Republic in 1996 features on the £2.55 stamp. The photo was snapped by Tim Graham.

Royal Mail’s CEO Simon Thompson said: “For the past seventy years every British stamp has been personally approved by Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth. “Today we are unveiling these stamps, the first to be approved by His Majesty The King, in tribute to a woman whose commitment to public service and duty was unparalleled in the history of this country.” The four stunning images were previously used in the 2002 Golden Jubilee stamp issue. They were approved by the late Queen for issue in 2002.

Members of the public will be able to buy the stamps in memory of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch from November 10 with a pack of four costing £6.95. None of the stamps include the silhouette of the Queen normally required on Special Stamps as her image is already used in the design. The stamps in memory of the royal matriarch come after she died peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral on September 8. Her state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey last Monday.

Presidents, prime ministers and royals from around the world were among 2,000 people attending the service. The Queen was laid to rest with her beloved husband Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private burial service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Royal Family’s period of mourning for the late Queen came to an end yesterday.