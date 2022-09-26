Santander issues warning after surge in scam calls

The topics the scammers used to try and dupe people ranged from accounts being compromised or hacked and that passwords to the account need to be changed, that there was suspicious activity in the account and that money needed to be moved, and some calls had scammers threatening to close the account due to fraud claims.

Santander was apologetic to the Twitter users in their response to their reports and complaints and asked them to report the incident to their fraud department.

Santander is all too aware of the number of scams pretending to be from the bank and has issued guidance in order to help people spot a scam call.

The bank explained how many scammers thrive on a sense of urgency to ensure people do not have time to think the matter through.