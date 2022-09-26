Save on a Refurbished 32GB or 128GB Apple iPad Pro

Many iPad fans are holding out hope for a new M2-based Pro model this fall. But while 2022’s model should provide far more horsepower and quality-of-life features, folks who simply need a reliable, powerful tablet can save by considering refurbished models.

PCMag readers can get a refurbed 2016 Apple iPad Pro in either 32GB(Opens in a new window) or 128GB for $225.99 or $310.99, respectively.

These models will show some cosmetic wear and tear from normal use, but should operate as intended. Plus, these iPad Pros come with an accessories pack, including a tempered glass screen cover, UL-certified wall charger, Lightning cable, black snap-on case to hide all the scratches, and an original Apple box.

This iPad Pro may be a 2016 model, but that doesn’t mean it can’t handle serious work. Equipped with an Apple A9X processor and 2GB of RAM, the device lets you multitask and handle rigorous workloads like drafting emails and attending Zoom meetings. In our review, we noted that this iPad Pro offered excellent graphics performance, “notching 32fps on the GFXBench OpenGL ES 3.0 Manhattan test.”

It’s all highlighted on a 9.7-inch 2,048-by-1,536 Retina display, and you can enhance your content by connecting wireless speakers or AirPods via Bluetooth 4.2. This iPad is powered by a 27.5Wh Li-Poly battery, and you can expect up to 10 hours of battery life with heavy usage.

Get a Space Gray Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB(Opens in a new window) for $225.99—62% off the $599 MSRP.

Need a bit more storage space? This 128GB model offers the same exceptional performance while offering four times as much storage space—all for just $85 more. However, this simple storage upgrade opens numerous doors for your iPad. For instance, you can save large video and image files and use the tablet as a mobile editing machine when you’re on vacation. As we noted in our iPad comparison, the A9X offers “laptop-level power,” so you should be able to handle those workloads adequately.

If you’d like to be more entertainment-focused while traveling, you can also store dozens of movies, TV shows, and games to keep yourself busy during layaways.

Get a refurbished Space Gray Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ 128GB for $310.99—58% off the $749 MSRP.

