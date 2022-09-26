Categories
Several children hospitalized after issue at YMCA pool


Several children were hospitalized after swimming at the pool at the Flowood YMCA.At least 12 children between second and fourth grade were affected, according to a YMCA official.Flowood police said the children were at a birthday party when they began coughing and had a difficult time breathing around 2:30 p.m. Sunday shortly after getting in the pool.Police said at least six children were taken to the hospital by ambulance.Interim Metropolitan YMCA CEO Jeff Collens said, “It seems like they inhaled chlorine gas, but we are not sure why or how. At 35 years of being at a pool, I’ve never seen or heard of anything like that happen.”YMCA staff said the pool chemical levels were checked and were balanced.

