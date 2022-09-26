Spain holiday warning as the Balearic Islands face extreme weather

The most affected areas are the south east of Majorca and the access roads to some popular beaches around the island.

The resort of Cala Santanyí, Cala Figuera, Campos and Portocolom were some of the areas which saw over 100 litres of rain per square metre and other parts of Majorca also saw power cuts during the weekend.

Santanyi’s mayor, Maria Pons, commented: “We are trying to reestablish normality as soon as possible with the municipal cleaning company and with people who help us.

“We are also in contact with the electricity companies to see if they can reestablish the supply as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Pilot urges elderly passengers to avoid window seat as higher risk