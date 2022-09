The amount of stamp duty tax payable on all property transactions was announced as part of the Chancellor’s “game-changing” Growth Plan.

This means that first-time buyers won’t have to pay any stamp duty on the first £425,000 of a property’s price, provided that the property costs less than £625,000.

There is no stamp duty due on the first £250,000 of a property’s price.

Between £250,000.01 and £925,000, stamp duty is charged at a rate of five percent.