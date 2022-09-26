Spaniard Jaume Munar moved into the second round of the Korea Open when Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki retired on Monday night at the Seoul Olympic Park.

Munar, ranked No 56, led 2-1 when Watanuki, ranked No 222, pulled out at the Seoul Olympic Park on Monday night.

The Spaniard will face No 4 seed Denis Shapovalov next.

Seoul ATP 250, other first-round results (Seoul Olympic Park, hard, USD 1.237.570, most recent results first):